Absa to list on A2X Markets, retaining primary listing on JSE

The bank will list its shares on A2X in February, joining 19 top 40 companies in taking advantage of the platform’s lower trading fees and narrower bid-offer spreads

26 January 2023 - 10:17 Garth Theunissen

Absa Group will list its ordinary shares on A2X Markets, though it will retain its primary listing on the JSE.

The shares of SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value will become available for trade on the alternate exchange as of February 2, A2X said in a statement on Thursday. There is no cost or additional regulatory compliance for Absa as a result of the secondary listing...

