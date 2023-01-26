Investors are betting that rate hikes will be reduced or even halted for later in the year to make recession less likely
As price pressures fade and economic growth prospects dim, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must hit the brakes on rate hikes
In 2022, two events caused huge disruption in TFR operations: the derailment of a coal train on the North Corridor in November, and a Transnet strike in October
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Situation may worsen in the years to come as power supply remains unreliable, precious metals company says
Through digitalisation and the use of technology, the mobile operator and subsidiary Mezzanine are reshaping the future of food production
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Air attack launched hours after the US and Germany said they had agreed to send Ukraine battle tanks
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
Absa Group will list its ordinary shares on A2X Markets, though it will retain its primary listing on the JSE.
The shares of SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value will become available for trade on the alternate exchange as of February 2, A2X said in a statement on Thursday. There is no cost or additional regulatory compliance for Absa as a result of the secondary listing...
Absa to list on A2X Markets, retaining primary listing on JSE
The bank will list its shares on A2X in February, joining 19 top 40 companies in taking advantage of the platform’s lower trading fees and narrower bid-offer spreads
