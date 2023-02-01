All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
The negative outcomes of a possible state of disaster to "solve" the country’s electricity crisis are likely to greatly outweigh the possible positive outcomes ("National state of disaster over energy crisis on the cards", January 30). A state of disaster will bring with it increased, centralised government authority, less oversight and numerous new opportunities for the abuse of resources and political connections.
It is already within government’s power to put the country on a more energy-secure path — competition for the state-protected monopoly that is Eskom (through liberalising the market) would be an ideal starting point. This has already begun, but is held up by licensing and bureaucratic process at energy regulator Nersa. What would a state of disaster change in this particular regard?
A state of disaster also brings additional tools for the exercise of state power. During the Covid-19 state of disaster the unaccountable National Coronavirus Command Council was established. There is little to no reason to presume a similar entity wouldn’t be implemented again. Would there be transparency this time regarding promulgations and regulations, as well as decisions? Would civil society engagement be encouraged and welcomed or ignored and trodden on, as before?
SA’s electricity crises do indeed represent a state of disaster. But it is a state of disaster brought about by years of the ANC’s ideological and policy choices. To presume that giving the government yet more power (and less oversight from parliament and civil society) would solve these problems, makes light of the fight for constitutional democracy and individual rights.
Chris HattinghCentre for Risk Analysis
LETTER: State of disaster will bring graft and state overreach
