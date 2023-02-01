LETTER: Russia is the warmonger, not Nato

All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Gold producer says it is set to reach its goals despite load-shedding constraints
Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Foreign companies holding UK property had until the end of Tuesday to identify their ‘beneficial owners’
Celestial City will fight it out with seven rivals at Free State track and is drawn favourably
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
Terry Crawford-Browne demonstrates naiveté and a profound lack of knowledge and understanding of the Russian state and its intentions under Vladimir Putin in (“Russia has a more legitimate claim to ‘self-defence’ than the US ever had”, January 30). Since taking the reins of power in 2000 Putin and his cabal of oligarchs, former KGB strongmen and acquaintances involved in organised crime have geared Russia for global influence campaigns and war.
The argument of Russian “self-defence” is one virtually impossible to maintain on examination of facts. Since the break-up of the Soviet Union there have been no incursions by other nation states on Russian territory. The same cannot be said of Russia; in addition to Ukraine it previously invaded Georgia, and stokes separatist activity in the Moldovan region of Transnistria.
The argument that Nato has “encroached” on Russia is patently false. Every single state that joined the alliance after the Soviet Union’s break-up did so willingly, motivated by their own experiences of Russian domination during the Cold War.
Furthermore, Russian influence abroad undermines democratic institutions and props up autocratic and despotic regimes throughout the world, notably in Africa. This is done through hard power, through the activities of the Wagner Group (a state-linked paramilitary organisation that supported Omar al-Bashir and the current military regime in Sudan, and stands accused of gross human rights violations in Mali, among other countries).
It also does so through disinformation through groups such as the Internet Research Agency and the Association for Free Research & International Cooperation. The latter two groups have sought to influence public opinion and elections on the continent, including SA. All of these groups are, not coincidentally, linked to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a close Putin ally.
Crawford-Browne’s letter smacks of limited knowledge of Russia’s intentions and appeasement of a dictatorial, warmongering regime. That sort of thinking was on full display by pacifists and politicians in 1930s Europe amid the rise of Nazi Germany. Fortunately, most of Europe’s leaders appear to have learnt the lesson that there can be no appeasement of a dictator bent on expansion, through military means and otherwise.
The letter also displays “whataboutism” by comparing Russia with the US. The argument is not that the US is innocent. The argument is that Russia is guilty. The two are not mutually exclusive.
Finally, SA “neutrality” is a myth. It has embraced Russia throughout this conflict. Despite its claims, one cannot claim to be neutral when the fence one is sitting on belongs to the aggressor.
Michael McLagganGlobal Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Russia is the warmonger, not Nato
Terry Crawford-Browne’s letter smacks of limited knowledge of President Vladimir Putin’s intentions and appeasement of his dictatorial regime
Terry Crawford-Browne demonstrates naiveté and a profound lack of knowledge and understanding of the Russian state and its intentions under Vladimir Putin in (“Russia has a more legitimate claim to ‘self-defence’ than the US ever had”, January 30). Since taking the reins of power in 2000 Putin and his cabal of oligarchs, former KGB strongmen and acquaintances involved in organised crime have geared Russia for global influence campaigns and war.
The argument of Russian “self-defence” is one virtually impossible to maintain on examination of facts. Since the break-up of the Soviet Union there have been no incursions by other nation states on Russian territory. The same cannot be said of Russia; in addition to Ukraine it previously invaded Georgia, and stokes separatist activity in the Moldovan region of Transnistria.
The argument that Nato has “encroached” on Russia is patently false. Every single state that joined the alliance after the Soviet Union’s break-up did so willingly, motivated by their own experiences of Russian domination during the Cold War.
Furthermore, Russian influence abroad undermines democratic institutions and props up autocratic and despotic regimes throughout the world, notably in Africa. This is done through hard power, through the activities of the Wagner Group (a state-linked paramilitary organisation that supported Omar al-Bashir and the current military regime in Sudan, and stands accused of gross human rights violations in Mali, among other countries).
It also does so through disinformation through groups such as the Internet Research Agency and the Association for Free Research & International Cooperation. The latter two groups have sought to influence public opinion and elections on the continent, including SA. All of these groups are, not coincidentally, linked to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a close Putin ally.
Crawford-Browne’s letter smacks of limited knowledge of Russia’s intentions and appeasement of a dictatorial, warmongering regime. That sort of thinking was on full display by pacifists and politicians in 1930s Europe amid the rise of Nazi Germany. Fortunately, most of Europe’s leaders appear to have learnt the lesson that there can be no appeasement of a dictator bent on expansion, through military means and otherwise.
The letter also displays “whataboutism” by comparing Russia with the US. The argument is not that the US is innocent. The argument is that Russia is guilty. The two are not mutually exclusive.
Finally, SA “neutrality” is a myth. It has embraced Russia throughout this conflict. Despite its claims, one cannot claim to be neutral when the fence one is sitting on belongs to the aggressor.
Michael McLaggan
Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
GERRIT OLIVIER: SA’s position on Ukraine is ‘neutrality’ without credibility
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Russia has a more legitimate claim to ‘self-defence’ than the US ever ...
PANKAJ MISHRA: The West and Ukraine — a treacherous new era in global politics ...
Jail term for journalist over ‘fake news’ about Russian army
Nato chief says Russian win in Ukraine may embolden China
Russian military production offsets Ukraine war’s economic fallout
UN experts call for probe into possible war crimes by Russia’s Wagner in Mali
Russian gouges out its biggest advances in months
Pro-Kremlin activists in Germany donate cash to Russian army
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.