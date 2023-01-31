Eskom implements stage 5 load-shedding until further notice

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
SA plunged into stage 6 power cuts overnight and faces indefinite stage 5 after more generating units break down
Eskom has announced stage 6 load-shedding from 9pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.
The power utility said stage 5 will be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday until further notice.
In the past 24 hours, six generating units had suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina were still out of service, it said.
“In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations,” it said.
Eskom’s planned maintenance is 4,654MW, while breakdowns now amount to 18,123MW of generating capacity.
“Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing usage and sparingly using electricity,” it said.
