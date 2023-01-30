National

Eskom wins right to appeal tender judgment

While the legal process is ongoing over a technicality, maintenance of the power utility’s coal power stations will continue

BL Premium
30 January 2023 - 20:11 Katharine Child

Eskom has won the right to appeal a November high court judgment that required it to begin a new tender process for maintenance on its boiler units at 15 coal-powered stations.        

This means that while it is approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the power utility does not have to redo the R16bn tender that excluded one of the three original boiler manufacturers in SA from maintaining coal power stations. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.