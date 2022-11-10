LETTER: How to put an end to the downward spiral

Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Luyolo Mkentane reports on the downward spiral affecting municipalities across the country (“Local government is spiralling downwards, says Salga”, November 7).
The dire state of local government across SA, particularly in ANC-held municipalities, is common knowledge. Corruption, cadre deployment, and plain apathy and incompetence rule the day, where the biggest sins of the ANC become stark. This is where people run out of water, where roads become pockmarked hellscapes, and where infrastructure falls into such disrepair until it might as well not exist.
But many non-ANC municipalities are little better. As seen earlier this year in Johannesburg, coalition-run municipalities are often racked by with infighting and petty politicking between small opposition parties and the DA. This leads to deadlock and instability. While there are skilled and sincere politicians within these coalitions, they tend to be outnumbered by the opportunists and whiners.
Of all the municipalities in SA the only ones that are run relatively well are under the governance of the DA. Love it or hate it, the DA knows how to govern at local level. Where it is hamstrung is in the necessity to work with other opposition parties. The solution to failing local government in SA is therefore simply to elect a better local government.
While I am usually all for private sector solutions, the fact of the matter is that the only solution to bad governance is good governance. This means electing politicians and parties with a track record of sound public administration and a reputation for co-operation.
Sadly, it is not enough to vote out the ANC. We also have to ensure the party or coalition that replaces it doesn’t hand back the crown. If we can ensure a coalition will behave itself we may be able to save our municipalities.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
