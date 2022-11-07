Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Just when we thought SA was on a one-way road to state failure, along comes finance minister Enoch Godongwana and curbs the corrupt excesses of BEE (“Godongwana’s procurement reform must be quickly embraced, November 3).
We are to go back to the original market-related model, whereby black-owned firms are limited to a 10% or 20% price advantage when tendering.
If this change is actually implemented and enforced, gone are the halcyon days of charging R5,000 for an Eskom knee-guard that retails for R50, or R2,000 for R100 plastic bucket.
We should never, in the first place, have deviated from the original model, which limited empowerment price advantages to 10%-20%, but better late than never.
This is easily the most profound move in recent years towards restoring our economy and enabling economic growth. More strength to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his finance minister.
Willem Cronje, Cape Town
LETTER: Most notable move in recent years to restore SA economy
We are to go back to the original market-related model, whereby black-owned firms are limited to a 10% or 20% price advantage when tendering
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Godongwana’s procurement reform must be quickly embraced
