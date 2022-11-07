×

LETTER: Most notable move in recent years to restore SA economy

We are to go back to the original market-related model, whereby black-owned firms are limited to a 10% or 20% price advantage when tendering

07 November 2022 - 16:12
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Just when we thought SA was on a one-way road to state failure, along comes finance minister Enoch Godongwana and curbs the corrupt excesses of BEE (“Godongwana’s procurement reform must be quickly embraced, November 3).

We are to go back to the original market-related model, whereby black-owned firms are limited to a 10% or 20% price advantage when tendering.

If this change is actually implemented and enforced, gone are the halcyon days of charging R5,000 for an Eskom knee-guard  that retails for R50, or R2,000 for R100 plastic bucket.

We should never, in the first place, have deviated from the original model, which limited empowerment price advantages to 10%-20%, but better late than never.

This is easily the most profound move in recent years towards restoring our economy and enabling economic growth. More strength to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his finance minister.

Willem Cronje, Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

MARTIN VAN STADEN: Godongwana’s procurement reform must be quickly embraced

Federal nature of the constitution means provinces can make their own decisions
