Price of carbon needs to average $75 a tonne globally by 2030, says IMF chief

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
More vulnerable people driven into dire poverty as erratic power supply destroys businesses and jobs
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
International investor interest in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and fintech will continue to drive M
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The price of carbon needs to average at least $75 a tonne globally by the end of the decade for global climate goals to succeed, the head of the IMF told Reuters.
Speaking on the sidelines of the COP27 climate talks in the Egyptian coastal resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, MD Kristalina Georgieva said the pace of change in the real economy is still “way too slow”.
Recent analysis by the World Bank-affiliated group suggests the sum total of global national commitments on reducing climate-damaging emissions would bring them down just 11% by midcentury.
“Unless we price carbon predictably on a trajectory that gets us at least to $75 average price per tonne of carbon in 2030, we simply don’t create the incentive for businesses and consumers to shift,” she said.
While some regions such as the EU already price carbon at above that level — the EU’s benchmark price is around €76 a tonne — in other regions such as the US state of California carbon allowances sell for just under $30 per tonne, while some have no price at all.
“The problem is that in many countries, not only in poor countries, across the world, the acceptance of pricing pollution is still low,” Georgieva said, a situation made worse by the current environment of high living costs.
But Georgieva said there are different routes for a country to take. The world’s second-biggest emitter, the US, for example, is unlikely to establish a national price on carbon given stiff political opposition to carbon taxes and “cap-and-trade” systems.
“Just focus on equivalency. Whether the US opts to impose a carbon cost through regulation and rebates rather than through tax or trade, that should not matter. What should matter is the price equivalent.”
Georgieva cited the IMF’s proposal for a carbon price floor and the proposal floated by Germany of a “carbon club” of the world’s biggest economies, which would co-ordinate how members measure and price carbon emissions and enable co-operation in slashing emissions in the largest industrial sectors.
“Whether there would be a breakthrough at this COP or after, it has to be soon because we are virtually running out of time to be successful in this transition.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Price of carbon needs to average $75 a tonne globally by 2030, says IMF chief
Kristalina Georgieva says the pace of change in the real economy is still ‘way too slow’
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The price of carbon needs to average at least $75 a tonne globally by the end of the decade for global climate goals to succeed, the head of the IMF told Reuters.
Speaking on the sidelines of the COP27 climate talks in the Egyptian coastal resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, MD Kristalina Georgieva said the pace of change in the real economy is still “way too slow”.
Recent analysis by the World Bank-affiliated group suggests the sum total of global national commitments on reducing climate-damaging emissions would bring them down just 11% by midcentury.
“Unless we price carbon predictably on a trajectory that gets us at least to $75 average price per tonne of carbon in 2030, we simply don’t create the incentive for businesses and consumers to shift,” she said.
While some regions such as the EU already price carbon at above that level — the EU’s benchmark price is around €76 a tonne — in other regions such as the US state of California carbon allowances sell for just under $30 per tonne, while some have no price at all.
“The problem is that in many countries, not only in poor countries, across the world, the acceptance of pricing pollution is still low,” Georgieva said, a situation made worse by the current environment of high living costs.
But Georgieva said there are different routes for a country to take. The world’s second-biggest emitter, the US, for example, is unlikely to establish a national price on carbon given stiff political opposition to carbon taxes and “cap-and-trade” systems.
“Just focus on equivalency. Whether the US opts to impose a carbon cost through regulation and rebates rather than through tax or trade, that should not matter. What should matter is the price equivalent.”
Georgieva cited the IMF’s proposal for a carbon price floor and the proposal floated by Germany of a “carbon club” of the world’s biggest economies, which would co-ordinate how members measure and price carbon emissions and enable co-operation in slashing emissions in the largest industrial sectors.
“Whether there would be a breakthrough at this COP or after, it has to be soon because we are virtually running out of time to be successful in this transition.”
Reuters
We’re on a highway to climate hell, UN boss warns at COP27 summit
EXPLAINER: What the IPCC research advises on climate change
Methane emissions biggest climate-change threat — here’s why
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
We’re on a highway to climate hell, UN boss warns at COP27 summit
EXPLAINER: What the IPCC research advises on climate change
Methane emissions biggest climate-change threat — here’s why
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.