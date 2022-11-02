×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pick n Pay blazes trail for bitcoin in SA

Consumer goods retailer’s decision to accept payment in the cryptocurrency is a boost for financial inclusion

02 November 2022 - 15:11
Picture: ALON SKUY
The DA in the Western Cape welcomes Pick n Pay’s announcement earlier in the week that it will accept payment with bitcoin using the Lightning Network. This is a major win for financial inclusion as we increasingly transition into a cashless society.

After piloting the payment method in the canteen at its head office in 2017, a recent five-month trial was established at 10 stores in the Western Cape and thereafter extended to a further 29 stores. Pick n Pay is now expanding the initiative to all of its stores. In doing so it means customers will be able to use any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled app to make payments within 30 seconds.

As chairperson of the Western Cape standing committee on finance, economic opportunities & tourism, I recently had the opportunity to try the payment method myself, using the Satoshi e-wallet, in JCC Camp, Mossel Bay, when visiting E-Kasi Bitcoin’s operations.

I further want to commend E-Kasi Bitcoin for the role it has played in assisting Pick n Pay with testing this important project. This is a major development for the tech industry in our country and proves that our province is pioneering in this regard.

We look forward to the future private sector-led Web3 developments.

Cayla Murray, MPP
DA Western Cape finance, economic opportunities & tourism spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Opinion
2 hours ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Poor economy to blame as investors trash decent Pick n Pay results

The retailer has turned the corner and is on the road to recouping lost profitable market share, but it will be a long, arduous journey
Opinion
1 day ago

Making sense of Pick n Pay’s puzzling market moves

Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and  analysts are split over its prospects
Money & Investing
6 days ago
