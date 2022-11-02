LETTER: Pick n Pay blazes trail for bitcoin in SA

Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
The MTBPS does not provide sufficient clarity on how the challenges within the various sectors that serve children will be addressed through the budget
The comments were made by the Public Economic Project of Wits University during parliamentary public hearings on the MTBPS
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Dubai-based businessperson Mohamed Alabbar will sell a 30% stake in Americana Restaurants
Expansion of 3% gets the economy going, but it will not bring unemployment down
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Aggressive interest rate rises and geopolitical tensions the hot topics at Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
As 2022 winds down there are still a number of new cars and bakkies coming our way
The DA in the Western Cape welcomes Pick n Pay’s announcement earlier in the week that it will accept payment with bitcoin using the Lightning Network. This is a major win for financial inclusion as we increasingly transition into a cashless society.
After piloting the payment method in the canteen at its head office in 2017, a recent five-month trial was established at 10 stores in the Western Cape and thereafter extended to a further 29 stores. Pick n Pay is now expanding the initiative to all of its stores. In doing so it means customers will be able to use any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled app to make payments within 30 seconds.
As chairperson of the Western Cape standing committee on finance, economic opportunities & tourism, I recently had the opportunity to try the payment method myself, using the Satoshi e-wallet, in JCC Camp, Mossel Bay, when visiting E-Kasi Bitcoin’s operations.
I further want to commend E-Kasi Bitcoin for the role it has played in assisting Pick n Pay with testing this important project. This is a major development for the tech industry in our country and proves that our province is pioneering in this regard.
We look forward to the future private sector-led Web3 developments.
Cayla Murray, MPPDA Western Cape finance, economic opportunities & tourism spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Pick n Pay blazes trail for bitcoin in SA
Consumer goods retailer’s decision to accept payment in the cryptocurrency is a boost for financial inclusion
The DA in the Western Cape welcomes Pick n Pay’s announcement earlier in the week that it will accept payment with bitcoin using the Lightning Network. This is a major win for financial inclusion as we increasingly transition into a cashless society.
After piloting the payment method in the canteen at its head office in 2017, a recent five-month trial was established at 10 stores in the Western Cape and thereafter extended to a further 29 stores. Pick n Pay is now expanding the initiative to all of its stores. In doing so it means customers will be able to use any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled app to make payments within 30 seconds.
As chairperson of the Western Cape standing committee on finance, economic opportunities & tourism, I recently had the opportunity to try the payment method myself, using the Satoshi e-wallet, in JCC Camp, Mossel Bay, when visiting E-Kasi Bitcoin’s operations.
I further want to commend E-Kasi Bitcoin for the role it has played in assisting Pick n Pay with testing this important project. This is a major development for the tech industry in our country and proves that our province is pioneering in this regard.
We look forward to the future private sector-led Web3 developments.
Cayla Murray, MPP
DA Western Cape finance, economic opportunities & tourism spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Pick n Pay blazes trail for bitcoin in SA
CHRIS GILMOUR: Poor economy to blame as investors trash decent Pick n Pay results
Making sense of Pick n Pay’s puzzling market moves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pick n Pay lists on A2X
Famous Brands set to raise prices as it turns to value products
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.