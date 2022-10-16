LETTER: Downfall is ANC’s own doing

Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
In just two months the ANC will have its 55th national conference. This is important as it will determine the future of the organisation, which appears bleak at present. It is facing the possibility of not being able to govern without forming a coalition.
The party’s downfall is its own fault. The leadership of the ANC is aloof from the people it claims to represent. Many people don’t even know who these leaders are unless there are elections around the corner. This is a bad trait for a leader.
Another problem facing the ANC is factionalism and corruption. Factions have not only destroyed the party but also many capable leaders who may have had the capacity to take this country forward. Some within the ANC are embedded in factions to the point they are even willing to kill for it.
Too many meetings of this organisation become violent, and nobody seems to care as long as it serves the interests of a particular clique or individual. This is the organisation that is expected to provide a better life for the people of SA, but the dream is being deferred by greed.
The ANC needs to come to its senses and realise that the people are watching. If it fails to elect a leadership that has the interests of the people at heart, it must forget about winning the election in 2024.
Tom Mhlanga Braamfontein
