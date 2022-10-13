×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

TONY LEON: What will kick off SA’s Arab spring?

The Chinese president has pointed to corruption, factionalism and loss of touch with citizens as causes of unrest

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 14:41

In 2011 Xi Jinping was simply vice-president of China, before ascending to the top post as party general secretary (or supreme leader), to which he was affirmed for a third term by his Communist Party at its 20th national congress last week. Back then he hosted a visit to his country by Joe Biden, also vice-president of the US at the time.  

Reading the tea leaves in opaque China depends, to an extent, on glimpses and slips provided during such visits. Earlier in October The Economist provided a fly-on-the-wall account of one such meeting on that tour. Daniel Russell, then US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, recounts that the Chinese leader spoke “at considerable length” on the upheavals in 2011 that toppled dictatorial regimes in the Middle East during the so-called “Arab Spring”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.