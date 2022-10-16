×

Opinion / Columnists

ON THE MONEY

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Consequences and accountability: the world is watching SA

The big question from investors and corporates is what might emerge from the ANC’s elective conference

16 October 2022 - 18:16 Peter Attard Montalto

One of the great focus points of the post-2017 period was a hope for consequence management and accountability. Indeed, it was a pillar of the expectations of many that this would be a route towards higher potential growth in the economy. While electricity, logistics and other problems were taking time being reformed, so the theory went, it was possible for animal spirits to be unleashed by seeing people in orange overalls.

Unfortunately, growth doesn’t quite work like that, and the electricity and logistics crises far outweigh any shifts in momentum by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). In fact, it was unfair on the NPA; that they couldn’t somehow lift animal spirits is not an indictment on them — and misses the point that much has been happening on that front despite limited capacity. ..

