LETTER: SA is on the brink of collapse

When are we going to admit that the Ramaphosa wrecking ball has caused even more damage to SA than the Zuma one did, despite the Zondo state capture inquiry and the absence of the Guptas? The state-owned enterprises have deteriorated from disastrous to alarming. Our economy is a shambolic mess, even if international influences are discounted.
There are more unemployed and poor people than ever before. We are now awaiting a damaging greylisting, while the rand approaches the equivalence of US5c — let that sink in!
Crime is significantly worse, with citizens in severe danger in cities, dorps, townships and farms. There’s hardly an ANC-run municipality that is not a completely failed, bankrupt and corrupt entity.
Our much-vaunted justice system is a useless failure. Our judges do nothing but postpone matters for the most spurious of reasons. The National Prosecuting Authority is missing in action.
How many top ANC and EFF members with long trails of obvious crimes are in jail? We have wild orgies of looting, killing, burning and wrecking that are totally ignored. Even Jacob Zuma, a past president with a criminal record (that in itself is a joke) has just praised and encouraged violent uprisings — with total impunity.
Did Ramaphosa say anything publicly about it? Or his cabinet? In the US, many people who participated in the 2021 Capitol riots are already serving long sentences — within a year!
Our health, education, transport and postal systems are all in intensive care, with coffins waiting. Our ports don’t function, our airports run out of jet fuel and our once proud SAA is dying again. We no longer have a functional military or police service.
Education is shambolic, with universities now being taken apart by their own students. We have no reliable electricity, and water is not far behind. Our cities are filthy and potholed (except where the DA is in control — the same DA that battles for media support because its leaders are apparently “arrogant”).
Trade unions run amok while the police force watches from the sidelines, and police stations are robbed at will. Tourists are being murdered and it’s only a matter of time before foreign governments issue travel warnings.
Our cabinet does nothing, while ministers who are destroying everything they touch receive taxpayer-funded freebies. The list is endless. How far are we really from the precipice? Business tries its best, but cannot operate with one foot on the accelerator and one on the brake.
I really would like to see the light at the end of the tunnel, all is dark. Will somebody please show me I am wrong? Not mere patriotic hope, but real evidence!
David WolpertRivonia
LETTER: SA is on the brink of collapse
