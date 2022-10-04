×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu holds ANC government to ransom

Cosatu is really saying that if the government does not adhere to the recent wage demands, support from workers will be withdrawn

04 October 2022 - 13:39
COSATU delegates singing during the closing of the 14th national congress of the federation in Midrand where Zingiswa Losi was elected uncontested as president of COSATU. Picture: Thulani Mbele
COSATU delegates singing during the closing of the 14th national congress of the federation in Midrand where Zingiswa Losi was elected uncontested as president of COSATU. Picture: Thulani Mbele

I refer to your article, “ANC must listen to workers to win,” (September 30). When Cosatu says its voice must be heard loud and clear, they are really saying that if the government does not adhere to the recent wage demands then the workers’ support will be withdrawn. 

The threat is holding the government to ransom.  I believe that the essence of making the threat and then even listening to it is completely corrupt. The workers must understand, at last, that government is not their friend and that if the Cosatu leadership has to threaten the government, then they are dealing with two enemies. 

The leadership of Cosatu has failed its members and our government has failed the country.

Michael Bagraim
DA deputy shadow employment and labour minister

Angry Cosatu may walk away from marriage of convenience with ANC

SACP serves ‘divorce papers’ in public on governing party
Politics
1 day ago

Gatvol Cosatu to discuss future of alliance with ANC at special conference

Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
National
5 days ago
