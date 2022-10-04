LETTER: Cosatu holds ANC government to ransom

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
Like Kwasi Kwarteng they like to avoid scrutiny and many do not want to be intellectually eclipsed
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the owners of a vacant student residence had a ‘sudden change of mind’, thus the move to the hotel
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC's candidate to replace Makhura
Industry survey shows fintech and edtech accounted for a quarter of private equity financing of start-ups and early stage companies in 2021
Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa says government dithering on local future of electric vehicles, as well as technical brain-drain, a threat to motor industry
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Growing number of people fall victim to shoddy installations and fraudsters
First black man to win the marathon in 1989 is remembered for his humility
Verstappen opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season
I refer to your article, “ANC must listen to workers to win,” (September 30). When Cosatu says its voice must be heard loud and clear, they are really saying that if the government does not adhere to the recent wage demands then the workers’ support will be withdrawn.
The threat is holding the government to ransom. I believe that the essence of making the threat and then even listening to it is completely corrupt. The workers must understand, at last, that government is not their friend and that if the Cosatu leadership has to threaten the government, then they are dealing with two enemies.
The leadership of Cosatu has failed its members and our government has failed the country.
Michael BagraimDA deputy shadow employment and labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Cosatu holds ANC government to ransom
Cosatu is really saying that if the government does not adhere to the recent wage demands, support from workers will be withdrawn
I refer to your article, “ANC must listen to workers to win,” (September 30). When Cosatu says its voice must be heard loud and clear, they are really saying that if the government does not adhere to the recent wage demands then the workers’ support will be withdrawn.
The threat is holding the government to ransom. I believe that the essence of making the threat and then even listening to it is completely corrupt. The workers must understand, at last, that government is not their friend and that if the Cosatu leadership has to threaten the government, then they are dealing with two enemies.
The leadership of Cosatu has failed its members and our government has failed the country.
Michael Bagraim
DA deputy shadow employment and labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Angry Cosatu may walk away from marriage of convenience with ANC
Gatvol Cosatu to discuss future of alliance with ANC at special conference
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.