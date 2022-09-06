×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ignore the propaganda and face the facts

Israel is a gangster state where journalists and opponents are deliberately targeted and killed by the defence forces

06 September 2022 - 11:53
A demonstrator holds a placard during a Palestine solidarity march in Buffalo City in this May 23 2021 file photo. Picture: ALAN EASON
Former president PW Botha’s “Rubicon speech” of August 15 1985, which in effect told the world to go to hell, proved to be the beginning of the end of apartheid in SA. Likewise, the killing of prominent Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli soldiers is likely to lead to the end of Zionist apartheid in Israel.

Immediate attempts by the Israeli army to blame Palestinians for her death quickly backfired. Even the US claim that her death was “unintended” led instead to revelations that since 2000 about 50 Palestinian journalists have been deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli soldiers.

The matter of Abu Akleh’s death is now before the International Criminal Court, together with huge volumes of evidence of Israeli genocide of Palestinians, crimes against humanity (including apartheid) and war crimes (“Israel says ‘high probability’ Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by its forces”, September 5).

The world is belatedly waking up to the realities that Israel is a gangster state. Yet your hasbara propagandist Allan Wolman again tries to divert attention from Israeli barbarities to barbarities in Iran and Saudi Arabia (“Executions for crimes In the Middle East”, September 5).

As the murder of Abu Akleh has again exposed, journalism is a crime in Israel when it reveals the barbarities repeatedly perpetrated against Palestinians, and Palestinian journalists.

It is past time that Wolman paid attention to some Israeli atrocities instead of his regurgitated smears of other countries, especially SA.  

Terry Crawford-Browne, World Beyond War SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

