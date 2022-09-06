LETTER: Russia is already defeated

Cartel’s actual lower production will be much smaller, analysts say
Israel is a gangster state where journalists and opponents are deliberately targeted and killed by the defence forces
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says the new card will improve service delivery to motorists
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Takeover of BillDesk will create a top global payments unit
The loss of individuals at the peak of their productivity affects productivity and employment
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Japanese prosecutors raid offices of company that backed 2020 Games
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
New-vehicle sales hit top gear despite rising inflation and interest rates
Russian press attaché to SA Alexander Arefiev may think he’s clever referring to something that happened almost 200 years ago (“A history quiz”, September 4).
Russia and Ukraine lived at peace for almost 20 years until a democratically elected government came to power that did not want to play to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tune.
In 1932 Joseph Stalin and his Communist Party enforced a man-made famine, one of the goals being to eliminate a Ukrainian independence movement, it is estimated between 5-million and 7-million people died. This was called Holodomor — a genocide against the Ukrainian people
Arefiev and his totalitarian, warmongering boss have now caused the material destruction of a peaceful neighbouring country, plus about 30,000 deaths. For what?
Russia is already defeated — morally, on the battlefield and in the eyes of the civilised world and its own long-suffering citizens, who have had to endure totalitarian rule for the best part of modern history, from the Tsars to the Communist Party to Putin.
Rob Tiffin, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Russia is already defeated
The Russian press attaché to SA and his warmongering boss have caused the material destruction of a peaceful neighbouring country
Russian press attaché to SA Alexander Arefiev may think he’s clever referring to something that happened almost 200 years ago (“A history quiz”, September 4).
Russia and Ukraine lived at peace for almost 20 years until a democratically elected government came to power that did not want to play to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tune.
In 1932 Joseph Stalin and his Communist Party enforced a man-made famine, one of the goals being to eliminate a Ukrainian independence movement, it is estimated between 5-million and 7-million people died. This was called Holodomor — a genocide against the Ukrainian people
Arefiev and his totalitarian, warmongering boss have now caused the material destruction of a peaceful neighbouring country, plus about 30,000 deaths. For what?
Russia is already defeated — morally, on the battlefield and in the eyes of the civilised world and its own long-suffering citizens, who have had to endure totalitarian rule for the best part of modern history, from the Tsars to the Communist Party to Putin.
Rob Tiffin, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: An alternative history quiz
LETTER: A history quiz
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ukraine claims success on battlefield
Russian former journalist Ivan Safronov jailed for 22 years for treason
Crimea residents warned to prepare bomb shelters as Ukraine plans ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.