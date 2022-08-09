LETTER: All eyes on Sars after ruling over frozen chicken tariffs

Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter
The divide between China and the West is deepening, with tech as the backdrop and the subject of regulation
The new rules that give effect to the Section 89 removal of the president were adopted in November 2018
Opposition party says crime has shot up to a record high because little has been done to halt joblessness
Data underscores the industrial snags testing the aerospace industry
The Trump-era tariffs on imported metals have been eased for some other countries
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
Labour costs surge, outstripping the Fed’s inflation goal by nearly five times
The 21-year-old did not crack a chance to represent the women’s team in last Saturday’s event at Ascot
Nicholas Yell trades SUV for saddle and makes his way from Bot River to Merweville and on to Kruisrivier
An arbitration panel ruled last week in favour of the EU in a bilateral dispute with the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) under the EU-Sadc Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), over a safeguard measure imposed by Sacu on imports of frozen chicken cuts.
The panel’s report reads that the safeguard measures (punitive tariffs) affected €183m worth of EU exports (at the current exchange rate of R17 to the euro this equates to an astonishing R2.9bn). The panel found that the safeguard was not proportionate and way beyond what was needed to remedy or prevent any serious injury or disturbances.
Moreover, the delay between the investigation and the imposition of safeguard measures was excessive, and not in compliance with the EPA. It did not comply with the legal requirements set out in the agreement and was thus illegal. This is the first time yet that the EU has taken this extreme step in any of its many EPA agreements.
The safeguard measures were in effect from 2018 to 2022. Being illegal, payments in terms of these measures are likely to have to be repaid. If the SA Revenue Service (Sars) declines it would be no surprise if the matter ends up in court.
Over the last decade poultry disputes were referred to the high court, the World Trade Organization (WTO) or an independent arbitration panel three times, and in all three cases the locals lost.
In the light of the WTO and arbitration findings, one can only speculate how many other tariff decisions in many different industries would have been overruled by a higher authority had they been referred. The International Trade Administration Commission of SA is, after all, an arm of the government that openly aligns itself with government trade policies.
David WolpertRivonia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: All eyes on Sars after ruling over frozen chicken tariffs
Arbitration panel favours the EU in a dispute with the Southern African Customs Union over a safeguard
An arbitration panel ruled last week in favour of the EU in a bilateral dispute with the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) under the EU-Sadc Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), over a safeguard measure imposed by Sacu on imports of frozen chicken cuts.
The panel’s report reads that the safeguard measures (punitive tariffs) affected €183m worth of EU exports (at the current exchange rate of R17 to the euro this equates to an astonishing R2.9bn). The panel found that the safeguard was not proportionate and way beyond what was needed to remedy or prevent any serious injury or disturbances.
Moreover, the delay between the investigation and the imposition of safeguard measures was excessive, and not in compliance with the EPA. It did not comply with the legal requirements set out in the agreement and was thus illegal. This is the first time yet that the EU has taken this extreme step in any of its many EPA agreements.
The safeguard measures were in effect from 2018 to 2022. Being illegal, payments in terms of these measures are likely to have to be repaid. If the SA Revenue Service (Sars) declines it would be no surprise if the matter ends up in court.
Over the last decade poultry disputes were referred to the high court, the World Trade Organization (WTO) or an independent arbitration panel three times, and in all three cases the locals lost.
In the light of the WTO and arbitration findings, one can only speculate how many other tariff decisions in many different industries would have been overruled by a higher authority had they been referred. The International Trade Administration Commission of SA is, after all, an arm of the government that openly aligns itself with government trade policies.
David Wolpert
Rivonia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Suspension of punitive anti-dumping duties a blow to poultry master plan
EDITORIAL: Our politicians should revisit those tariff trade-offs
Higher import duties expected to lift potato prices
WATCH: Rubber hits the road on tariff application
Patel not willing to play chicken with surging food prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Patel’s chicken duties move won’t help poor
LETTER: VAT is one issue the chicken industry can agree on
Chicken producers deny they are profiteering as prices surge
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.