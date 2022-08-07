×

National

Higher import duties expected to lift potato prices

Effect on struggling households expected to be short term, according to agricultural economist

07 August 2022 - 19:01 Bekezela Phakathi

The state body responsible for enhancing the viability of the agricultural sector including increasing market access, says that while potatoes and some potato products are likely to cost more after the introduction of higher import duties, prices will not remain on an upward trajectory for long in part due to “reliable” local supply.

Thabile Nkunjana, an agricultural economist at the National Agricultural Marketing Council which also monitors food prices and inputs costs, said that newly introduced antidumping duties are likely to cause short-term price hikes...

