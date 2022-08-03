LETTER: Patel’s chicken duties move won’t help poor

Meanwhile, traders expect a 43% chance that the US Fed will increase rates by another 75 bps at its September meeting
SA equities and government bonds still offer compelling investment opportunities compared to developed markets
The extended child support grant is aimed at helping extended family care for orphaned children and keeping them in their familial environments
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The world’s biggest soft-drinks producers cut ties with Russia over the Ukraine conflict, creating opportunity for Russian businesses and entrepreneurs
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
Funding for start-ups in the world’s second-largest continent more than doubled to $3.14bn in the first six months of 2021
Instead of building belief with a string of thumping wins, the team is mired in its biggest crisis of confidence in decades
VW announces launch date and specifications for the racy new duo.
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel made a poor decision to open the SA poultry market to unhindered dumping (“Patel not willing to play chicken with surging food prices”, August 1).
He should seek expert opinion and rescind his decision to delay for 12 months the implementation of antidumping duties on chicken imports from Brazil and four EU countries.
The minister based his decision on a supposed concern that antidumping duties on these five countries would raise the price of chicken, particularly for the poor. His concern is wrong and misplaced. Experience shows that higher import tariffs have little or no effect on chicken prices for consumers but help to create SA jobs.
What the delay will do is negate progress made in implementing the poultry master plan that Patel has been driving since he signed it in 2019. By inviting Brazil and other countries to dump as much as they like in the next 12 months, Patel has left exposed the poultry producers that signed the master plan in good faith and with high hopes.
SA producers have invested about R1.5bn in expanded production based on the master plan’s objective to curtail imports by acting against dumping. Now Patel’s year-long delay gives five countries a huge incentive to flood SA with dumped chicken products for the next 12 months. The result will be job losses, and job creation postponed, in the local chicken industry, and in particular small-scale black poultry farmers.
The licence to dump applies now only to Brazil. The four EU countries — Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain — cannot export to SA because of bird flu bans. Those bans are temporary though, and may well be lifted long before the 12-month “duty-free” period is up.
If Patel really wants to help the poor he should urge his cabinet colleagues to remove the 15% VAT from the chicken portions most consumed by low-income households. And he should encourage importers, wholesalers and retailers to pass on to consumers the benefits of low-priced and dumped imports.
Francois Baird, Founder, FairPlay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Patel’s chicken duties move won’t help poor
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel made a poor decision to open the SA poultry market to unhindered dumping (“Patel not willing to play chicken with surging food prices”, August 1).
He should seek expert opinion and rescind his decision to delay for 12 months the implementation of antidumping duties on chicken imports from Brazil and four EU countries.
The minister based his decision on a supposed concern that antidumping duties on these five countries would raise the price of chicken, particularly for the poor. His concern is wrong and misplaced. Experience shows that higher import tariffs have little or no effect on chicken prices for consumers but help to create SA jobs.
What the delay will do is negate progress made in implementing the poultry master plan that Patel has been driving since he signed it in 2019. By inviting Brazil and other countries to dump as much as they like in the next 12 months, Patel has left exposed the poultry producers that signed the master plan in good faith and with high hopes.
SA producers have invested about R1.5bn in expanded production based on the master plan’s objective to curtail imports by acting against dumping. Now Patel’s year-long delay gives five countries a huge incentive to flood SA with dumped chicken products for the next 12 months. The result will be job losses, and job creation postponed, in the local chicken industry, and in particular small-scale black poultry farmers.
The licence to dump applies now only to Brazil. The four EU countries — Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain — cannot export to SA because of bird flu bans. Those bans are temporary though, and may well be lifted long before the 12-month “duty-free” period is up.
If Patel really wants to help the poor he should urge his cabinet colleagues to remove the 15% VAT from the chicken portions most consumed by low-income households. And he should encourage importers, wholesalers and retailers to pass on to consumers the benefits of low-priced and dumped imports.
Francois Baird, Founder, FairPlay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Patel not willing to play chicken with surging food prices
PETER BRUCE: If he avoids Patel, the president might just lick load-shedding
PETER BRUCE: Business is now gatvol of Ramaphosa’s empty talk of ‘compacts’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PAUL MATTHEW: Chips, chicken and tyres: time for a trade policy rethink?
LETTER: VAT is one issue the chicken industry can agree on
PAUL MATTHEW: Competition is the key to lower food prices
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.