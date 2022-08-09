×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Banditry is dissolving Africa’s colonial borders

It is hard to find more than a handful of stable states on a map of the continent

09 August 2022 - 17:45
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

I read Michael Schmidt’s article on insurgency in Nigeria with interest (“Banditry threatens to tear Nigeria apart”, August 2).

This appears to be a trend throughout Africa, where the collapse of central and regional governments through a combination of corruption, incompetence and waste has led to dysfunctional and violent societies, with the governments losing control. 

The candidates are legion — indeed, if one looks at the map of Sub-Saharan Africa one would be hard-pressed to find more than a few relatively stable states. Even SA is on that slippery slope. 

It would appear that the old absurd and hopelessly porous borders of the colonially created countries are dissolving, as they bear no resemblance to the reality of the actual ethnic groups living there, any more than the Sykes-Picot borders do in the Middle East. 

When you see a straight line as a border it makes you think. I would suggest that the result is that these fictional states, while they exist in theory, will eventually cease to exist in reality and will continue — as they have done in a number of cases, to consist of a few large towns (the word city would be too flattering) where the elite live in ghettos of affluence, surrounded by squatter camps of the poorest of the poor.

The elite flourish on the rewards of extractive industries such as oil and various minerals. The rural population will probably revert to the old ways of war, pestilence and famine. It is a perfect habitat for unscrupulous foreigners to plunder, as has tragically been the case for so many decades. 

Aubrey Wynne-Jones
Parkview

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Burkina Faso army admits killing civilians in counterterrorism airstrike

Residents in the area say as many as 37 people were killed in the airstrike near the Togo border
World
5 days ago

Mali expels UN peacekeeping mission spokesperson over tweets

Olivier Salgado tweeted on 47 Ivorian soldiers who were arrested last month entering Mali
World
2 weeks ago

Scholz pledges long-term support to Niger in fight against Islamist militants

German chancellor considers extending mission of Bundeswehr training Nigerian special forces near Malian border
World
2 months ago

Biden redeploys hundreds of US troops to Somalia

In a reversal of Trump’s withdrawal order, the US president authorises re-establishing a permanent US military presence to battle growing Islamist ...
World
2 months ago

Soldiers killed in Togo as regional violence spreads

Government blames ‘terrorists’ for ambush near Burkina Faso border that killed eight, but security analysts blame al-Qaeda affiliate
World
2 months ago

Al-Shabaab claims attack on AU military camp in Somalia

Resident says at least three people were killed in early morning attack by Islamist militant group
World
3 months ago

Guinea, Burkina Faso risk more sanctions over plans to return to civilian rule

Ecowas bloc last month told Guinea and Burkina Faso they had until April 25 to explain how and when they would hand back power to civilians or face ...
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Politics and patronage, race and ...
Opinion
2.
HEIN MARAIS: A universal basic income has become ...
Opinion
3.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Reflections on the life and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Are exotic funders, not animals, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Strained power transmission network ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

State steps in to stop truck protests spreading

National

Nigeria’s presidential power plays

Features / Africa

Madagascar on the brink

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.