Potentially disastrous effects of free inflow of dumped chicken leave small farmers at risk
The shock 12-month suspension of punitive anti-dumping measures against five countries found to have been dumping bone-in chicken in SA has dealt a blow to the grind that has gone into the poultry master plan over the past two years.
The government has developed master plans for the sugar, poultry and textiles sectors to tackle the challenges faced by these industries. State intervention also takes the form of import duties to protect them from cheap imports...
Suspension of punitive anti-dumping duties a blow to poultry master plan
Potentially disastrous effects of free inflow of dumped chicken leave small farmers at risk
