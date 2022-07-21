LETTER: No place in SA for Muslim body’s LGBTQ+ condemnation

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
The Muslim Judicial Council has shown its failure to tackle the discriminatory social norms that underpin violence against LGBTQ+ people
On a visit to the Centurion DLTC, Motor News found that most people had been waiting for between three and four months for their licences
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The shortage, which began around the height of the pandemic in 2020, has affected a range of industries, including telecom
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
SPONSORED | The bank is building a capital and capability ecosystem that supports small traders, agribusinesses and entrepreneurs through hassle-free digital banking
Three of the Italian prime minister’s coalition partners withdrew support on Wednesday night after he forced a confidence vote by threatening to quit
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
It is the fastest, most powerful Type R in the history of the series
The recent fatwa issued by the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) on homosexuality must be condemned as it is harming the LGBTQ+ community. The fatwa states that Islam has no place for men and women living a gay lifestyle.
Despite the constitutional and legislative protection of the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, there are distinct disparities between the policies that govern the country and the lived experiences of residents who are part of this community.
LGBTQ+ people around the country contend with sexual violence, torture and even murder because of who they are. By issuing this fatwa, the MJC has shown its failure to not only tackle the discriminatory social norms that underpin violence against LGBTQ+ people but has also failed to support LGBTQ+ Muslims.
The DA will not be swayed by conservative, outdated, narrow-minded beliefs in our country. In the new SA, there is no room for hatred. The DA is committed to challenging human rights violations that seek to target the LGBTQ+ community. We are committed to being part of the solution.
Nico de Jager, Member of the Gauteng legislature
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: No place in SA for Muslim body’s LGBTQ+ condemnation
The Muslim Judicial Council has shown its failure to tackle the discriminatory social norms that underpin violence against LGBTQ+ people
The recent fatwa issued by the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) on homosexuality must be condemned as it is harming the LGBTQ+ community. The fatwa states that Islam has no place for men and women living a gay lifestyle.
Despite the constitutional and legislative protection of the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, there are distinct disparities between the policies that govern the country and the lived experiences of residents who are part of this community.
LGBTQ+ people around the country contend with sexual violence, torture and even murder because of who they are. By issuing this fatwa, the MJC has shown its failure to not only tackle the discriminatory social norms that underpin violence against LGBTQ+ people but has also failed to support LGBTQ+ Muslims.
The DA will not be swayed by conservative, outdated, narrow-minded beliefs in our country. In the new SA, there is no room for hatred. The DA is committed to challenging human rights violations that seek to target the LGBTQ+ community. We are committed to being part of the solution.
Nico de Jager, Member of the Gauteng legislature
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Republicans in antitransgender push as elections loom
US LGBTQ groups protest against abortion ruling
Pride month in Nigeria remains behind closed doors due safety and legal concerns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Bill to hurt and punish LGBTQ people unites Ghana’s ruling and opposition ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.