×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No place in SA for Muslim body’s LGBTQ+ condemnation

The Muslim Judicial Council has shown its failure to tackle the discriminatory social norms that underpin violence against LGBTQ+ people

21 July 2022 - 13:02
Picture: 123RF/TEKSOMOLIKA
Picture: 123RF/TEKSOMOLIKA

The recent fatwa issued by the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) on homosexuality must be condemned as it is harming the LGBTQ+ community. The fatwa states that Islam has no place for men and women living a gay lifestyle.

Despite the constitutional and legislative protection of the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, there are distinct disparities between the policies that govern the country and the lived experiences of residents who are part of this community.

LGBTQ+ people around the country contend with sexual violence, torture and even murder because of who they are. By issuing this fatwa, the MJC has shown its failure to not only tackle the discriminatory social norms that underpin violence against LGBTQ+ people but has also failed to support LGBTQ+ Muslims.

The DA will not be swayed by conservative, outdated, narrow-minded beliefs in our country. In the new SA, there is no room for hatred. The DA is committed to challenging human rights violations that seek to target the LGBTQ+ community. We are committed to being part of the solution.

Nico de Jager, Member of the Gauteng legislature

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Republicans in antitransgender push as elections loom

Those in congress are preparing to legislate against established LGBTQ freedoms
World
6 days ago

US LGBTQ groups protest against abortion ruling

Pride celebrations take on a tone of outrage amid a wave of antitransgender legislation
World
3 weeks ago

Pride month in Nigeria remains behind closed doors due safety and legal concerns

In the deeply religious West African country homosexuality is illegal and rejected
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: If it were up to Mkhwebane, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: The economic dominoes are ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Presidential discretion on state ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Why has EFF backed Mkhwebane?
Opinion / Letters
5.
DAVID LEWIS: Reviewing how state capture happened ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Bill to hurt and punish LGBTQ people unites Ghana’s ruling and opposition ...

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.