Almost 30 years ago the governing ANC was presented with a golden opportunity, social and political — backed by 62% of those who voted — to rid SA of apartheid and its legacy.
What did it do? It squandered it. Instead of investing in the things SA desperately needed — good quality education, energy security, creation of a conducive environment for SMEs to thrive, access to basic services — the ANC chose to engage in such frivolous things as the government of national unity, the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (minus the truth), the arms deal (who knows the real purpose), outcomes-based education and so on.
By then it was already clear that SA was headed down the wrong path towards the current state of things. When parliamentarians knowingly engaged in the consequence-free and scandalous Travelgate alarm bells should have started ringing louder. Today we are paying the price for ignoring the signs.
If I knew it might be possible I would say the ANC must go. But I am not holding my breath. Robert Mugabe and Zanu-PF stayed in power even after losing elections. SA could be headed that way too.
Mpumelelo Ncwadi Madison, Wisconsin
LETTER: ANC took wrong path
Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Madison, Wisconsin
