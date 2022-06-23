×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Make way for Motlanthe

23 June 2022 - 15:07
Phala Phala Game farm in Vingerkraal in Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Phala Phala Game farm in Vingerkraal in Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

No amount of personal denial or verbal spin from the presidency, pronouncements of innocence from whatever law enforcement agency involved, or cover-ups from within the ANC integrity committee will absolve the alleged malfeasance of President Cyril Ramaphosa in his Phala Phala disaster.

His credibility and ability to be a moral compass for the nation is now, rightly or wrongly, shot once and for all, and neither he nor his cabinet, many implicated in the state capture report, should be entrusted with the crusade against corruption and the governance of our country for a day longer.

No action, decision, statement or promise from the president or his cadres will be treated with respect, trust or belief; he cannot escape the presumption of personal hypocrisy that is the inevitable consequence of his apparent political and commercially devious behaviour.

He and his cabinet should step aside and make way for a caretaker president, notably former president Kgalema Motlanthe, and a newly constructed cabinet that can defuse this ticking political time bomb, restore some local and international credibility to our top political hierarchy, and keep the country’s political, social and economic wheels turning until a new government is formed, preferably by way of an early general election or the one scheduled for 2024.

To leave the status quo intact is to condemn us to a stagnant state of nothingness.

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Justice ministry denies Namibia asked for help to probe Ramaphosa burglary suspect

Ministry spokesperson says ‘there is no official record of this specific request to date’
National
2 days ago

Latest case against president involves brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe

Complainant wants police to check financial records between the families for fraud, corruption, racketeering, bribery or other economic crimes
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zondo’s report stands or falls on the ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Forget about ‘making’ ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: What’s wrong with cash?
Opinion / Letters
5.
CARTOON: Ukraine on mute at Brics
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.