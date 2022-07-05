LETTER: Time for SACP to step up

The SACP celebrated its centenary in 2021 and will be holding its congress next week. But the centenary should not be the only factor that characterises this event as a watershed.

Over the years, the SACP has been a reliable ally of the governing ANC. It has made, and continues to make, important contributions to the policies the ANC implements in the government. It is these kinds of contributions that make the SACP an important component of the struggle in our society.

It must be frank in its conference and robust in dealing with the challenges facing this country. It must take decisions that seek to improve the conditions of the people through its policy proposals. Our economy in on the brink of collapse, and the party must push for the ANC to adopt and implement policies that speak to these challenges.

It is also clear that the cost of living has become too expensive not only for the poor but even the well-off: all are feeling the heat. Load-shedding and fuel price hikes are pushing many businesses to the edge.

It must push the ANC government to use SA’s Brics membership to our advantage to save us from further fuel price hikes. It must also push it to remove some of the taxes levied on fuel to ease the motorist’s burden.

The outcomes of the SACP congress are important if it is to stay relevant in SA politics. This is the moment for the SACP to make its voice heard.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.