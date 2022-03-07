Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Employing people is a sales act

07 March 2022 - 17:01
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE

As Peter Bruce says, no-one will go out there and risk everything in order to “create jobs” ( “Budget is simply a return to fiscal conservatism. Big deal, but what about jobs?”, March 2).

For as long as we continue to have leaders who were schooled in trade union affairs and have been union leaders, we will continue to be fed the narrative that “jobs are created”.

What we need is people who think commercially and rather feed the narrative that employing people is a sales act. You present me with your value proposition, and I will compare it with the needs I have in my business.

Upon finding a match, we can take the matter further, but just like hiring a garden service, if you don’t live up to your value proposition as presented, or if I fail to deliver on my side of the undertaking, either one of us can walk away.

The problem we have in our country is there are not enough people looking to receive people’s value propositions on the one hand (think highly skilled, professionally qualified people). On the other hand, there are too few people who actually have a value proposition to present at levels lower than the professionally qualified people.

Both sides need urgent attention.

John Johnston
Via email

