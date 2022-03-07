Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Backing Russia in interests of ANC

SA’s reasons for not voting for UN resolution calling for Russian withdrawal from Ukraine are weak

07 March 2022 - 17:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: REUTERS /MIKE HUTCHINGS
The SA government’s reasons for not voting for the UN resolution calling for a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine are weak to say the least.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa it is something to do with “both sides” respecting international law, or what the UN should be doing, yet it is clearly a matter of not wanting to get on the wrong side of Russia.

If that was in the interests of SA it would be one thing, but more likely it is in the interests only of the ANC. Compare that position with that of Israel, which has a serious interest in retaining its relationship with Russia because of its important co-operation in Syria with respect to Iran. But that did not stop Israel from voting for the resolution, along with 140 other countries.

Moreover, Israel’s prime minister has been in Moscow working on a solution in consultation with Ukraine, Europe, Germany and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, not withstanding Israel’s vote, and is in fact the only head of government trusted at this time by all the parties.

What does that say about the ANC’s feeble reasons to be on the wrong side of an issue that only has one side?

Sydney Kaye 
Cape Town

