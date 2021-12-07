Economy SA’s GDP contracts 1.5% in third quarter Trade and manufacturing sectors were the biggest contributors to the overall decline that was worse than economists had expected B L Premium

The hit to SA’s GDP during the third quarter of 2021 was worse than expected as civil unrest and tougher lockdown restrictions during the pandemic’s third wave hammered the nascent economic recovery.

Output contracted by a seasonally adjusted 1.5% quarter on quarter, according to data released from Stats SA on Tuesday, down from a revised 1.1% expansion in the second quarter. ..