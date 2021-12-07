SA’s GDP contracts 1.5% in third quarter
Trade and manufacturing sectors were the biggest contributors to the overall decline that was worse than economists had expected
07 December 2021 - 12:08
UPDATED 07 December 2021 - 12:59
The hit to SA’s GDP during the third quarter of 2021 was worse than expected as civil unrest and tougher lockdown restrictions during the pandemic’s third wave hammered the nascent economic recovery.
Output contracted by a seasonally adjusted 1.5% quarter on quarter, according to data released from Stats SA on Tuesday, down from a revised 1.1% expansion in the second quarter. ..
