KwaZulu-Natal government in drive to boost provincial economy
Premier Sihle Zikalala announced several new economic growth initiatives on Sunday
06 March 2022 - 18:30
KwaZulu-Natal has pledged to introduce sweeping economic initiatives to attract sustainable investment to boost the provincial economy where unemployment now stands at 29% and is still reeling from the devastation caused by the July 2021 riots and civil unrest.
The initiatives, outlined by premier Sihle Zikalala at a media briefing on Sunday, include a summit on March 10-11 that will bring together more than 100 CEOs, as well as swift action to harvest the opportunities of establishing a cannabis-hemp industry...
