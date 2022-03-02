Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Budget is simply a return to fiscal conservatism. Big deal, but what about jobs? There is no signal of a change in government attitude to the way we make money and create growth B L Premium

We are easily pleased. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana won universal approval for his budget last week. He used the resource-based revenue windfall to claw back pressure on debt and to extend the R350-a-month social relief package for another year. He cut company tax from 28% to 27%. He signalled no more bailouts for state-owned companies. He signalled a conservative new public sector pay doctrine.

Everyone I talk to is so pleased I almost hate to disagree. But for me the budget is simply a return to the fiscal conservatism we used to create a budget surplus between 1994 and 2007. Good. What took you so long? But there’s no signal in government of a change in attitude to the way we make money and make growth happen...