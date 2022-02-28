LETTER: Cannot play by Putin’s rules

People say, correctly, that one should always consider both sides of a story. Let us do so in the case of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On one side a peaceful, democratic Slavic nation, ruled by a peace-loving democrat of the younger generation with no territorial ambitions. On the other side another Slavic nation ruled by a power-hungry, ruthless dictator of the old order, ignoring international borders and the rule-based international system.

Yes, of course there is a history to this, but then there is a history to any war, and there are many countries across the globe with histories that could warrant such invasions if they played by Putin’s rules. Imagine what an unstable and scary world order that would be.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

