LETTER: Cannot play by Putin’s rules

On one side of the Ukraine-Russia story is a peaceful democracy; on the other a ruthless dictator

28 February 2022 - 15:29
A woman crosses the contact line between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian troops in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, on February 23 2022. Picture: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH
People say, correctly, that one should always consider both sides of a story. Let us do so in the case of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.                               

On one side a peaceful, democratic Slavic nation, ruled by a peace-loving democrat of the younger generation with no territorial ambitions. On the other side another Slavic nation ruled by a power-hungry, ruthless dictator of the old order, ignoring international borders and the rule-based international system.

Yes, of course there is a history to this, but then there is a history to any war, and there are many countries across the globe with histories that could warrant such invasions if they played by Putin’s rules. Imagine what an unstable and scary world order that would be.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

