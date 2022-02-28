Opinion NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The age of extraction is dying Will your business survive the transition? B L Premium

Dateline: February 29 2032

The age of extraction has served our civilisation well. We began by taming wild grasses and domesticating animals, to provide us with the things we needed, like food, clothing, and energy. Then we discovered mineral resources like coal and iron, and agriculture and industry blossomed. Extraction and exploitation of natural resources became the primary means of production, and spawned a virtuous circle of technology innovation, scientific discovery, and resource development...