Ukraine solidarity protests spread across Europe

Moscow — Police detained more than 2,000 people at antiwar protests held in 48 cities across Russia on Sunday, a protest monitoring group said, as people defied the authorities to show their anger over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More than 5,500 people have been detained at various antiwar protests since the invasion began on Thursday, according to the OVD-Info monitor, which has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years.

In Moscow, riot police often outnumbered protesters, some of whom carried handwritten placards with peace signs and antiwar slogans in Russian and Ukrainian. Some wore masks with the word “Enough” emblazoned in the front.

Tens of thousands of people across Europe marched in protest against Russia’s invasion on Sunday, with 100,000 people protesting in solidarity with Ukraine in Berlin.

A reporter for the independent television channel Dozhd was arrested during the protests despite showing his accreditation to the police and wearing a press vest.

Outside the upmarket Gostiny Dvor department store in downtown Saint Petersburg, hundreds of protesters stood together, linking arms and chanting.