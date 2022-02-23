LETTER: No more kowtowing to ‘gringos’

Only six months after being humiliated by the Taliban in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden and his Nato stooges are likely to face an even greater humiliation in unleashing a war against Russia.

Hollywood has, of course, brainwashed Americans into believing they “won” World War 2. The reality, however, is that the Russians defeated Hitler, and before him Napoleon.

Just months after dropping atomic bombs on Japan in 1945 then US president Harry Truman threatened to drop atomic bombs on Russia. So began the 45-year Cold War. About 27-million Russians had died during World War 2, hence Russian sensitivities when threatened by the Americans.

Afghanistan is renowned as the “graveyard of empires”. If Nato could not defeat the Taliban, it faces much more formidable and determined opponents in Russia and China. The US and EU may think sanctions will bring Russia to its knees. More likely is a collapse of the German and EU economy but, more especially, the devastation of Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

The US arrogantly believes it has the power and right to instigate “regime change” wherever/whenever it wishes, including the 2014 revolution in Ukraine. One unintended consequence was the secession of Crimea and reunion with Russia. Having now declared their independence from Ukraine, the Russian-speaking Donbass regions will no doubt also seek accession into Russia. So what will the US and Nato have achieved in their belligerent attempts to expand into Ukraine, and to threaten Russia?

Your correspondent Dawie Jacobs has swallowed Western propaganda that Vladimir Putin is driven by testosterone and ego (“Putin’s big gamble in Ukraine”, February 22). How many wars has the US war business inflicted upon the globe during the past 75 years? Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba and Venezuela have survived (albeit at huge social and economic cost) and successfully defied US obsessions that every country on earth should kowtow to the Americans.

Latin Americans from Mexico to Argentina are likewise just itching to assert their independence from the “gringos”. The closure of 800 US military bases targeted at Russia and China and the concurrent disbandment of Nato is an urgent imperative if the world wants peace in the post-Covid era.

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War SA

