WATCH: Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2022 budget

Godongwana faced a difficult balancing act amid a range of spending pressures

23 February 2022 - 13:34
Enoch Godongwana Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR.
Enoch Godongwana Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech before a joint sitting of parliament on Wednesday February 23 at 2pm. 

Godongwana s faced a difficult balancing act amid a range of spending pressures such as social services and infrastructure.

The budget also comes at a time when almost half of working-age South Africans are unemployed, coupled with a limping economy and a growing debt burden.

Watch the minister's full address here:

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Godongwana uses mining bonanza to cut debt and aid poor

The government has pledged to maintain fiscal discipline that will see it record a primary surplu a year earlier than planned
3 hours ago

Treasury warns several risks threaten forecasts

Godongwana urges SA to proceed with caution
2 hours ago

All social grants will be reviewed, says Enoch Godongwana

Finance minister says repeated extension of relief grants is unsustainable without permanent spending reductions and tax revenue increases
3 hours ago

Treasury lightens the tax load

Companies tax cut to 27% from March 31 2023 and personal income tax brackets a
3 hours ago
