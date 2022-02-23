WATCH: Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2022 budget

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech before a joint sitting of parliament on Wednesday February 23 at 2pm.

Godongwana s faced a difficult balancing act amid a range of spending pressures such as social services and infrastructure.

The budget also comes at a time when almost half of working-age South Africans are unemployed, coupled with a limping economy and a growing debt burden.

Watch the minister's full address here: