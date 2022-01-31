LETTER: Can we have our money back, please?

Well done to Mpho Phalatse on winning the battle for mayor of Johannesburg. Perhaps now the city can set in motion repayments to ratepayers who have sold their homes but have not yet got back the three-month compulsory deposit that is required before transfer is granted.

There must be a lot of money tied up, and interest is not paid by the municipality. Additionally, the payment of properly documented vehicle damage claims resulting from pothole accidents would be appreciated. Eleven months is surely sufficient time.

Chris Richards

Craighall Park

