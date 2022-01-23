Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Matric madness

23 January 2022 - 19:48
Picture: 123RF/FRANNY ANNE
Picture: 123RF/FRANNY ANNE

Matric is a word used almost exclusively in SA, and only in this country is so much emphasis placed on it (“Why the state’s capitulation over the publication of matric results is a travesty”, January 21).

This matric madness can put undue pressure on young people, especially those who are unable to focus on their studies for various reasons. These could include attention deficit disorder, problems at home, or leaving school early to support a family.

Yet those without this school-leaving qualification can still achieve happiness and success in many ways. There is no need to despair. In any situation we are able to dig deep and tap into inner resources we may not have been aware of.

Though I only got an E for English in matric, I still managed to get this letter published.

Martin Zagnoev
Sunningdale Ridge

