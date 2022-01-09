National / Education Parents battling to pay school fees, research shows In 2021 only 45% of parents were able to pay schools what they owed, says credit bureau B L Premium

As schools reopen for inland provinces this week, it emerged that one out of four parents across SA failed to pay school fees in 2021, while 15.6% managed to make a partial payment.

This was one of the shocking findings of research conducted by TPN Credit Bureau into parents’ ability to pay fees...