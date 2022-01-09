Parents battling to pay school fees, research shows
In 2021 only 45% of parents were able to pay schools what they owed, says credit bureau
09 January 2022 - 16:55
As schools reopen for inland provinces this week, it emerged that one out of four parents across SA failed to pay school fees in 2021, while 15.6% managed to make a partial payment.
This was one of the shocking findings of research conducted by TPN Credit Bureau into parents’ ability to pay fees...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now