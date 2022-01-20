Teaching shifts to solving problems in the real world

The IVA Global School, started in 2020 by John Luis, is a 3D online school, based in Joburg, in which teachers and pupils meet in a virtual classroom. It’s like any school, but using avatars.

"We have 261 kids," says Luis. "We have classrooms where children are sitting in different countries and attending online and that’s very exciting for us: one is in Australia, three are in Mauritius, three are in Botswana, for example.

"The problem with online schooling, at the moment, is that a lot of it is based on content creation, and it’s pre-recorded. So great resource material is put together, often with animation, but it’s about subjects, and it’s about mastering the subjects, which is important, yes, but … education today cannot be about mastering subjects. The real world is a dynamic space and you need to develop skills beyond just your expertise in mathematics, or science or history.

"We talk a lot to the soft skills, we talk a lot about critical thinking and the ability to negotiate, and the ability to problem-solve."

Technology has altered the world radically, changing industries such as finance, human resources, medicine and engineering.

"But for some reason in education, we have stayed with our classroom, our desks, our teacher in front of the desk. Looking at where we’re going with artificial intelligence and technology, those schools that utilise technology in their four walls and classrooms are OK. But if you’re not utilising technology, you’re going to fall rapidly behind."