Education minister Motshekga bemoans learning time lost to Covid-19
Attempts to measure learning losses indicate that between 50% and 75% of a typical year’s worth of learning was lost during 2020
29 August 2021 - 16:35
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the government was extremely concerned about the learning losses observed within the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a media briefing on Sunday, Motshekga said the state has begun to measure Covid-19-related learning losses by comparing how much children learnt in 2020 “with how much they learned in an average school year before that”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now