National / Education Education minister Motshekga bemoans learning time lost to Covid-19 Attempts to measure learning losses indicate that between 50% and 75% of a typical year's worth of learning was lost during 2020

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the government was extremely concerned about the learning losses observed within the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a media briefing on Sunday, Motshekga said the state has begun to measure Covid-19-related learning losses by comparing how much children learnt in 2020 “with how much they learned in an average school year before that”...