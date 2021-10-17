LETTER: Removal of ANC only first step

The importance of the removal of ANC and its replacement with a political party that has the ability to uplift SA from third to first-world status should not be underestimated.

This will set out a lesson to all future governments that the power lies with the people of SA and not the ruling party. However this is only the first step.

Replacing the ANC without changing the dynamics and structure of government means only changing the face of government. Government is an organisation meant to serve the people and should not adopt the structure of a business or its objectives. This becomes dictatorship in disguise instead of real democracy.

The people want a say in the way their country is run, which does not and cannot happen under current structures. The staff or people cannot tell the CEO of a business how to run his or her business. This is also the reason for poor, or lack of, service delivery issues.

We require a complete mindset remodelling. We need to understand and believe that we all are South Africans if born on this land. This will allow us to accept guidance based on merit.

We need a government that is there to serve its people rather than enrich a few. Redistribution of wealth and land is simple if corruption and theft is eliminated.

Nilesh Maharaj

Via e-mail