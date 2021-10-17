Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Removal of ANC only first step

17 October 2021 - 19:21
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE
The importance of the removal of ANC and its replacement with a political party that has the ability to uplift SA from third to first-world status should not be underestimated.

This will set out a lesson to all future governments that the power lies with the people of SA and not the ruling party. However this is only the first step. 

Replacing the ANC without changing the dynamics and structure of government means only changing the face of government. Government is an organisation meant to serve the people and should not adopt the structure of a business or its objectives. This becomes dictatorship in disguise instead of real democracy.

The people want a say in the way their country is run, which does not and cannot happen under current structures. The staff or people cannot tell the CEO of a business how to run his or her business. This is also the reason for poor, or lack of, service delivery issues. 

We require a complete mindset remodelling. We need to understand and believe that we all are South Africans if born on this land. This will allow us to accept guidance based on merit.

We need a government that is there to serve its people rather than enrich a few. Redistribution of wealth and land is simple if corruption and theft is eliminated. 

Nilesh Maharaj
Via e-mail 

ANC parachutes heavyweights into Free State to lure voters

David Mabuza and Zizi Kodwa deployed to the province in drive to claw back losses from opposition parties
Politics
4 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Smaller parties position themselves for coalitions

It seems likely that both the ANC and the DA will lose heavily in the metros
Politics
5 hours ago

Coalitions are unstable and undesirable, Mbalula says

Elections head labels possibility ‘not desirable’, but expressing the ‘will of the people’
Politics
4 days ago

ANC is changing, Ramaphosa says as he tries to win back Tshwane

Ramaphosa tells residents that they should ensure the party regains power in the metro after a dismal showing in 2016
National
1 day ago

Defiant Zuma hits out at Zondo in address to supporters

Former president makes virtual appearance at Durban gathering
National
3 days ago
