LETTER: RMB did not select Takatso as partner for SAA

Mandate with public enterprises department was terminated before Takatso consortium was on the list

21 April 2024 - 15:01
Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Kabelo Khumalo’s recent article correctly indicated that RMB was appointed to advise on selecting a strategic equity partner for SAA (“SAA: Treasury points finger at former director-general”, April 10).

RMB wishes to clarify that we were not involved throughout the process. RMB terminated its mandate with the public enterprises department on February 1 2021, at which stage the Takatso consortium was not part of the potential list of strategic partners. 

RMB therefore did not engage, select or recommend the Takatso consortium as the strategic equity partner for SAA to the department of public enterprises.

Emrie Brown
CEO, RMB

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

