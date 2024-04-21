RMB wishes to clarify that we were not involved throughout the process. RMB terminated its mandate with the public enterprises department on February 1 2021, at which stage the Takatso consortium was not part of the potential list of strategic partners.
RMB therefore did not engage, select or recommend the Takatso consortium as the strategic equity partner for SAA to the department of public enterprises.
Emrie Brown CEO, RMB
LETTER: RMB did not select Takatso as partner for SAA
Mandate with public enterprises department was terminated before Takatso consortium was on the list
Kabelo Khumalo’s recent article correctly indicated that RMB was appointed to advise on selecting a strategic equity partner for SAA (“SAA: Treasury points finger at former director-general”, April 10).
