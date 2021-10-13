Politics Coalitions are unstable and undesirable, Mbalula says Elections head labels possibility ‘not desirable’, but expressing the ‘will of the people’

After its worst electoral defeat yet, in which it lost crucial metros to the opposition in 2016, the ANC says it will have no choice but to enter into coalitions with other parties should it not win with an outright majority in the upcoming local government elections.

“[Coalitions] are not desirable but at the end of the day it is what the elections produce…. If the outcome gives us a coalition, that equally will be reflected as the will of the people,” says the party’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula...