WATCH: Clicks reports strong half-year earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht

25 April 2024 - 20:16
Clicks continues to expand and aims to have 1,200 stores in the years ahead. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
Clicks continues to expand and aims to have 1,200 stores in the years ahead. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES

Clicks on Thursday reported a 13% increase in diluted headline earnings per share for the six months to end-February, thanks to a strong showing from its health and beauty categories. Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.

