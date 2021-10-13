LETTER: SA is tired of empty promises

The country is tired of being told the same promises. The ANC is not God. We are tired of being governed by greedy, self-feeding liars.

From time to time, things sound promising. But we don’t need speeches, we need services. Of all the promises of the past 27 years, the government has delivered on maybe 5%.

The ANC does what will benefit itself. Officials, including heads of departments, are appointed because they promise to share with the party 30% of whatever amount they take through their corrupt actions.

The president speaks of transparency, but he sealed his CR17 donation list. This means we are not equal. This party needs to be rooted out.

Leonard Mabasa,Via e-mail

