Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA is tired of empty promises

13 October 2021 - 16:12
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE

The country is tired of being told the same promises. The ANC is not God. We are tired of being governed by greedy, self-feeding liars.

From time to time, things sound promising. But we don’t need speeches, we need services. Of all the promises of the past 27 years, the government has delivered on maybe 5%.

The ANC does what will benefit itself. Officials, including heads of departments, are appointed because they promise to share with the party 30% of whatever amount they take through their corrupt actions.

The president speaks of transparency, but he sealed his CR17 donation list. This means we are not equal. This party needs to be rooted out. 

Leonard Mabasa,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TOM EATON: Brainwashing not to be feared from ministers who can barely wash the Merc

ANC wants to rewrite history for schools, but will it put the PAC back into Sharpeville Day?
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: ANC keeps populists at bay

The party needs to hold middle ground because most South Africans will not vote for clean and efficient government
Opinion
53 minutes ago

LETTER: No hope with ANC

The governing party does not have the capacity to take SA forward
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: No hope with ANC
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The shepherd and the flock
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: How the DA plans to end ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: An IHS Towers listing would bring huge ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
RIZA MOOSA: When SOEs are no longer public ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Fractured ANC list process raises fears of key electoral defeats

National

CAROL PATON: Small changes can set up parties for success or failure

Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The shepherd and the flock

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.