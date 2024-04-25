We’re here to finish the job, say Esperance stars

Esperance star midfielders Oussema Bouguerra and André Bukia say they are in SA to “finish the job” against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Friday.
The Brazilians host the Tunisian giants in the Champions League semifinal having to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Tunis last week. Bukia says they want to make their advantage count.
Speaking ahead of the first training session at the University of Pretoria (Tuks) on Wednesday, Bouguerra and Bukia said they were expecting a tough match from Sundowns, who had a good record at home.
“We did well in the first leg in Tunisia and we are here to finish the job. Hopefully we will win and qualify for the final,” Bouguerra said.
“We know this Sundowns team very well, but we also know we can win here because we have a tradition in this competition and we are here to win the match. When you play for a big team like Esperance, you know that you are going to play in these matches against other top clubs and you are expected to win.”
Esperance have not won the Champions League since the 2018/2019 season and Bouguerra said they were determined to climb to the summit of continental football again.
“The best motivation for any player is to play in the semifinal of the Champions League and all of us hope to progress to the final. That is the dream for all of us in this team.”
Esperance were more defensive in their approach during the first leg but Bouguerra could not be drawn to comment on their plans for Friday.
“We didn’t play differently in Tunisia but we did our job and that’s why we managed to score a goal at home. Every game has its realities and we are here to play and finish the match.”
Bukia, who hails from DR Congo, added that it was not going to be easy for either team.
“It is not going to be an easy game but we are here to win and go to the final. I believe in my team, we are preparing well and we can’t wait for the game that’s so important for us.
“They are a good team with good players, they play good football and it is going to be a highly competitive match. I like their players and they play good football. But it is the same with us, we also play good football and I have full confidence in my team, but we will see what happens on Friday.”