We’re here to finish the job, say Esperance stars

“We know this Sundowns team very well, but we also know we can win here because we have a tradition in this competition and we are here to win the match. When you play for a big team like Esperance, you know that you are going to play in these matches against other top clubs and you are expected to win.”

Esperance have not won the Champions League since the 2018/2019 season and Bouguerra said they were determined to climb to the summit of continental football again.

“The best motivation for any player is to play in the semifinal of the Champions League and all of us hope to progress to the final. That is the dream for all of us in this team.”

Esperance were more defensive in their approach during the first leg but Bouguerra could not be drawn to comment on their plans for Friday.

“We didn’t play differently in Tunisia but we did our job and that’s why we managed to score a goal at home. Every game has its realities and we are here to play and finish the match.”