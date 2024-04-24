CHRIS GILMOUR: Food division is cooking, but no clear direction for Woolworths
It needs to show it can move to the next level locally — and there are few signs this is happening
The Woolworths share price has recently hit an almost two-year low after the retailer came out with poor interim figures. Investors are also unsure of where this former retailing icon is going in terms of growth, either acquisitive or organic.
The foods division, which has always been the mainstay of the business, is taking increasing strain from Checkers, which is in the Shoprite group. What appears to be lacking in Woolworths’ makeup now is a sense of direction. Having eventually disposed of its David Jones department store business in Australia in 2023, the group now needs to demonstrate that it has the wherewithal to move to the next level locally — and there are precious few, if any, signs that this is happening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.