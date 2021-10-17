SA to press developed nations at COP26 over funding
Predictable financial support is needed in transition from fossil fuels, says Barbara Creecy
17 October 2021 - 19:04
As SA prepares for the UN Climate Conference (COP26) next month, a delegation of government representatives, including environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy, will apply pressure on developed nations to provide predictable financial support to SA and other emerging economies.
This is needed not just to transition from fossil fuel but also to better weather the effects of climate change, an effort that could run into trillions of dollar...
