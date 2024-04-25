Anglo’s share price soars after BHP confirms proposal
The proposal values Anglo at £31.1bn
25 April 2024 - 10:21
UPDATED 25 April 2024 - 10:34
Shares in Anglo American jumped almost 16.5% after BHP Group confirmed on Thursday that it had made a proposal to its London-listed rival regarding a potential combination to be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement, valuing its rival miner at £31.1bn.
BHP’s proposal comprises an all-share offer for Anglo subject to the pro-rata distribution by Anglo of its entire shareholdings in Anglo American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore to Anglo shareholders before completion...
