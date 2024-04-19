Business

WATCH: El Nino effect sends Southern Africa to Brazil for corn

Business Day TV talks to Thabile Nkunjana from the National Agricultural Marketing Council

19 April 2024
Picture: 123RF
Business Day TV caught up with Thabile Nkunjana from the National Agricultural Marketing Council to discuss the effect of El Nino on food supply in Southern Africa.

